Gerard Craft debuts Bowood by Niche, Brass Bar in the Central West End

November has been a busy month for Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group. The acclaimed chef and his team have unveiled two new restaurants — or, to be more precise, a restaurant and a bar with a small food menu — though both occupy familiar spaces.
Bowood by Niche opened at the beginning of the month at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End. It replaces Cafe Osage, which closed a year ago, as the restaurant inside the nursery and garden-supply center Bowood Farms.
Bowood by Niche is currently open for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu includes buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict, scrambled cacio e pepe eggs and avocado toast.
“I think that we knew that people, including ourselves, don't always get too crazy when it comes to their breakfast,” Craft tells Off the Menu. “You look at any restaurant, the most common order in any breakfast restaurant is, you know, two eggs, any style.”
At Bowood by Niche, two eggs with potatoes, toast and your choice of bacon, pork or plant-based sausage is called the Classic Breakfast.
The aim, Craft says, is to take a simple approach to breakfast and do each dish “to the best of our abilities — so, you know, the best blueberry pancake that we could make and on and on.”
The same approach informs the lunch menu, which includes sandwiches (roasted turkey, egg, chili-fried tofu), a dry-aged burger, salads and soup. Dinner service will begin next year, Craft says. Construction on the restaurant’s new outdoor kitchen is slated to begin after Thanksgiving.
Bowood by Niche is open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Reservations are available via phone or Tock, and walk-in diners are also welcome.
Meanwhile, after closing the influential small-plates restaurant and cocktail bar Taste by Niche at the end of last month, Craft and his team have already transformed its space at 4584 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End into Brass Bar.
An extension of neighboring Brasserie by Niche, Brass Bar features a small menu of snacks and desserts alongside a selection of apertifs, digestifs, wine and cocktails. Fionna Gemzon is the bar manager for Brass Bar, working with Brasserie beverage director Melinda Cooper and general manager Jennifer Masur.
Brass Bar’s food menu includes cured olives, liver mousse and tinned seafood as well as Brasserie pastry chef Elise Mensing’s signature floating island and other desserts.
Craft says Brass Bar’s menu will grow, with recurring daily specials such as pot pies and Brasserie’s French-fried chicken. For now, Brass Bar is open to walk-in diners only 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Sunday and 5-10 p.m. Monday.