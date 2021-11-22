Gerard Craft debuts Bowood by Niche, Brass Bar in the Central West End

November has been a busy month for Gerard Craft’s Niche Food Group. The acclaimed chef and his team have unveiled two new restaurants — or, to be more precise, a restaurant and a bar with a small food menu — though both occupy familiar spaces.

Bowood by Niche opened at the beginning of the month at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End. It replaces Cafe Osage, which closed a year ago, as the restaurant inside the nursery and garden-supply center Bowood Farms.

Bowood by Niche is currently open for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu includes buttermilk pancakes, eggs benedict, scrambled cacio e pepe eggs and avocado toast.

“I think that we knew that people, including ourselves, don't always get too crazy when it comes to their breakfast,” Craft tells Off the Menu. “You look at any restaurant, the most common order in any breakfast restaurant is, you know, two eggs, any style.”

At Bowood by Niche, two eggs with potatoes, toast and your choice of bacon, pork or plant-based sausage is called the Classic Breakfast.