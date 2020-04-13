Gerard Craft reopens Pastaria with take-and-bake pizza, lasagna

Gerard Craft's Pastaria has reopened with a limited menu of take-and-bake pizza and lasagna as well as pasta kits for home preparation.

Online ordering opens at 10 a.m. for no-contact curbside pick-up from 2-5 p.m. A limited number of each menu item is available.

All tips are donated to the Niche Employee Foundation, a non-profit organization to support staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted dining operations in the region, Craft closed Pastaria and his other acclaimed restaurants until further notice.

Since then, Craft employees Bess Kretsinger Heffernan and Jai Kendall have developed a plan for the safe handling of takeout food for both restaurants and customers.

That plan has guided Craft's team in volunteer work at North Sarah Food Hub, a community kitchen, and now in the relaunch of Pastaria.