Gerard Craft reopens Pastaria with take-and-bake pizza, lasagna

Gerard Craft's Pastaria has reopened with a limited menu of take-and-bake pizza and lasagna as well as pasta kits for home preparation.
Online ordering opens at 10 a.m. for no-contact curbside pick-up from 2-5 p.m. A limited number of each menu item is available.
All tips are donated to the Niche Employee Foundation, a non-profit organization to support staff affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted dining operations in the region, Craft closed Pastaria and his other acclaimed restaurants until further notice.
Since then, Craft employees Bess Kretsinger Heffernan and Jai Kendall have developed a plan for the safe handling of takeout food for both restaurants and customers.
That plan has guided Craft's team in volunteer work at North Sarah Food Hub, a community kitchen, and now in the relaunch of Pastaria.
“I'm still a little reluctant to operate as a normal take-orders kitchen," Craft tells Off the Menu, "but I like the fact that we could all separate from each other and just run more of a production kitchen. So we all just kind of become prep cooks in our little stations all day.”
To observe proper distancing, a staff of at most six people produces the pizza, lasagna and pastas kits in the kitchens and dining rooms of Pastaria and the adjacent restaurant Sardella.
“We have 7,200 square feet for six people,” Craft says. “It's pretty luxurious."
