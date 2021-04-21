 Skip to main content
Gerard Craft to open a restaurant at Bowood Farms in Central West End
Bowood Farms

Plants for sale at Bowood Farms in St. Louis on Monday, March 28, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

Gerard Craft will open a new restaurant at Bowood Farms, the nursery and garden-supply shop at 4605 Olive Street in the Central West End.

Bowood by Niche is slated to debut in late summer, the acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Pastaria and Brasserie by Niche announced Wednesday.

The new restaurant will succeed Cafe Osage, which Bowood Farms closed in November due to the pandemic, ending a 12-year run.

Craft tells Off the Menu Bowood by Niche will be a neighborhood restaurant.

“We really want it to be comforting and just feel like a warm, special place,” he says. “And I think the (existing) ambience already does that. And we just want food that kind of goes with that.”

Craft is not ready to announce Bowood by Niche’s chef or specific dishes from its menu. He does tell Off the Menu the restaurant will feature a new wood-fired oven and grill.

Craft says his relationship to Bowood Farms dates back to the creation of Magnificent Missouri, the conservation group co-founded by the late Bowood Farms owner John McPheeters.

Craft says his restaurant group wasn’t looking to embark on any big expansion projects, “but we wanted something with purpose."

"And so this kind of fell in our laps," he continues. "And I was like, this is horrible timing, but this is such a special place, I didn’t want to pass it up.”

