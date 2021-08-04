Gerard Craft to open Fordo's Killer Pizza at City Foundry's Food Hall

Fordo’s Killer Pizza, a wood-fired pizza concept from acclaimed chef Gerard Craft, is joining the lineup at City Foundry’s long-awaited Food Hall.

The Food Hall at City Foundry is scheduled to debut Aug. 11 with 11 kitchens. Fordo’s will not be among the inaugural tenants next week, but Craft tells Off the Menu he aims to open Fordo's by late September or early October.

Fordo’s menu will feature 10-12 wood-fired pizzas as well as some salads and snacks. The pies will not be carbon copies of the wood-fired pizzas at Pastaria, Craft’s Italian restaurant in Clayton.

“The dough will be more traditional Neapolitan (style), with kind of more creative toppings,” Craft says.

As an example, he describes a pizza that riffs on Pastaria’s pistachio ravioli, with a puree of pistachios, ricotta cheese and cream as the base and roasted pistachios, fontina cheese, brown butter and mint on top.

The full Fordo’s Killer Pizza name is a play on Craft’s middle name, Ford, which he went by growing up.