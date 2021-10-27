Gerard Craft's Taste permanently closes in the Central West End

Taste, Gerard Craft’s small-plates restaurant and cocktail bar, has permanently closed at 4584 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End.

Craft announced the closure Wednesday on social media.

Taste had reopened in late June after temporarily closing in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Like so many others in our industry, the past two years have led to countless pivots, and changes, and while we were hopeful to usher in a new era of Taste when we reopened in June, bouncing back was harder than we anticipated,” Craft said in the announcement.

Taste’s space will become an extension of Craft’s neighboring French restaurant, Brasserie by Niche.

“We will be reopening the space very soon as BRASS BAR serving French snacks and cocktails,” Craft said in the announcement. “It will be a great place to pre-game your Brasserie dinner with an aperitif and snack or to finish your meal with a digestif and dessert.”