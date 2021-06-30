Gerard Craft's Taste reopens in the Central West End

Taste has reopened at 4584 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. The restaurant and cocktail bar from chef-restaurateur Gerard Craft has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Taste’s small size kept it closed even as pandemic restrictions began to ease, Craft tells Off the Menu. It returns now with a reduced capacity, seating about 30 inside. Outdoor seating is also available, weather permitting.

Elliott Brown is Taste's new executive chef. He has previously worked for Craft at Brasserie by Niche and the late Sardella. He was also on the staff of former Pastaria and current Brasserie executive chef Evy Swoboda during her time at the Last Kitchen.

Craft describes Brown as a “super-talented” and “very driven” chef who understands balance in flavors.

Brown’s initial menu features some of Taste’s signature dishes, including the pork burger, shoestring fries and bacon-fat-fried cornbread. The menu also includes french-fried chicken wings, a summer-squash tartine and mussels with Calabrian chile, roasted garlic, preserved lemon and fingerling potatoes.