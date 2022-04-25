Gioia's Deli opens new walk-up location in Maryland Heights

Gioia’s Deli opens its new walk-up location Monday (April 25) at 11855 Adie Road in Maryland Heights. Customers can place their orders directly at the building's walk-up window and pick up online orders there. Delivery is also available through a third-party app.

The new Gioia’s window features the same menu of hot salami and other sandwiches as the celebrated Hill original and its Creve Coeur outpost do.

The Maryland Heights location opened last year as a production facility for Gioia’s, which in addition to its restaurants also now sells its pandemic-pivot frozen pizzas through area grocery stores.

(As a production facility, the Maryland Heights building itself is not open to customers.)

Owner Alex Donley told Off the Menu last week cars were already stopping at the Maryland Heights location to scope out the new window. He expects to be managing traffic during its debut.

“This is my first time having, like, a big parking lot that's all mine, so I'm a little nervous about that,” he said.

The production facility is ready to meet increased demand for Gioia’s hot salami. It currently produces roughly 3,000 pounds of the restaurant's signature dish per week.

“The (full) capability is that we can do about 10,000 pounds a day,” Donley said. “So, in reality, we can do up to 50,000 pounds a week if we wanted to.”

He estimated that with the new walk-up window open, production will increase to about 4,000 pounds per week.

Gioia’s Maryland Heights walk-up window is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

