Gioia's Deli to open production facility and 'digital kitchen' in Maryland Heights

The hot salami business is heating up at Gioia’s Deli.

The iconic Hill restaurant will open a commissary kitchen at 11855 Adie Road in Maryland Heights. The new facility will also be a “digital kitchen,” allowing individual customers to order sandwiches online or via a walk-up window for pickup or through a third-party app for delivery.

The demand for Gioia’s frozen pizza is driving the expansion, owner Alex Donley tells Off the Menu. In May, Gioia’s sold 20,000 pizzas through its exclusive retail arrangement with Schnucks.

Just how much of its signature hot salami will Gioia’s be able to produce at its new facility?

“The sky’s the limit,” Donley says.

In fact, the production equipment he just purchased promises 2,000 pounds of sausage per hour.

“That doesn't mean I'm going to do that because we're (only) humans,” Donley says. “My goal is simply to be able to now scale up to where the demand (is) because our demand is so high.”