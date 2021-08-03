Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area

With COVID-19 infections on the rise, restaurants, bars and other venues in the St. Louis area increasingly are requiring that patrons present proof of vaccination.

Though some states offer portals to download fully authenticated vaccination information, Missouri and Illinois do not yet. But you may have access to digital records from Walmart, CVS and Walgreens or the hospital where you received your vaccine. Also consider storing your vaccine card information in a free health wallet app. The Washington Post recently recommended CommonPass, Excelsior Pass and Clear Health Pass. Some experts do not recommend taking a photo and storing it in the cloud for security reasons.