 Skip to main content
Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area
0 comments

Going out? Here's where proof of vaccination is required in the St. Louis area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Germany to offer COVID-19 shots for all kids over 12

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 Associated Press

With COVID-19 infections on the rise, restaurants, bars and other venues in the St. Louis area increasingly are requiring that patrons present proof of vaccination.  

Though some states offer portals to download fully authenticated vaccination information, Missouri and Illinois do not yet. But you may have access to digital records from Walmart, CVS and Walgreens or the hospital where you received your vaccine. Also consider storing your vaccine card information in a free health wallet app. The Washington Post recently recommended CommonPass, Excelsior Pass and Clear Health Pass. Some experts do not recommend taking a photo and storing it in the cloud for security reasons. 

Here's a running list of St. Louis-area establishments where you should be prepared to show your CDC vaccine card (or a paper copy or digital image).

Apotheosis Comics & Lounge • Required for bar seating

Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge • Required for entry starting Sept. 1

The Crack Fox • Required for entry

Elaia • Required for indoor seating

Just John Nightclub • Required for entry

Nixta • Required for indoor seating

Olio • Required for indoor seating

Rehab • Required for entry

Venice Cafe • Required for indoor seating

Send updates for this list to ae@post-dispatch.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren want Sir Michael Caine to join the Fast Family

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports