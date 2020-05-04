GQ names Indo one of America's best new restaurants

GQ magazine has named Nick Bognar's Indo one of 16 "Best New Restaurants in America" in its May issue. GQ correspondent Brett Martin chose Indo and the other honorees after visiting 93 restaurants across 23 cities.
Martin celebrates Bognar's lamb larb (“a dish of disparate parts with almost electric intensity when they all came together”) and then writes about the chef-owner himself:
★★★★: At Indo, Nick Bognar builds the next great St. Louis restaurant from sushi tradition and family history
About halfway through my 27-course omakase dinner at Indo, Nick Bognar’s wondrous 3-month-ol…
“Bognar, who is 28, clearly has a gift for flavor, as well as precocious restraint cultivated as executive chef of a high-end sushi restaurant owned by his mother — even if Indo, which ranges widely in Southeast Asian and Japanese flavors, may be meant as a release valve for his more creative impulses.”
Bognar tells Off the Menu, “Being in GQ is awesome. I mean, it's just such a cool magazine.”
GQ's list includes restaurants from such go-to dining destinations as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon.
“It's cool to represent St. Louis on there, and I think that's probably one of the biggest things,” Bognar says.
Indo is currently closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Bognar says the restaurant is aiming to reopen for curbside pickup on Thursday.
(Indo is also a semifinalist for "Best New Restaurant" nationwide and Bognar for "Rising Star Chef of the Year" nationwide in this year's James Beard Awards. The finalists will be announced in a livestream Monday afternoon.)
Though Indo is St. Louis' only representative on GQ's list, Martin does mention Balkan Treat Box in a list of honorable mentions — or, as he introduces it, “My God, just look at what didn't make my final list of 16 restaurants."
Martin also acknowledges the devastating effect of the pandemic on the restaurant industry as well as the awkwardness of publishing a best new restaurants list in this environment.
“Why, then, press on with this list?” he writes. “Because the art, not only of cooking, but of restauranting, which is the creation of social spaces, is worthy of celebration, even, or perhaps especially, at this moment.”
