GQ names Indo one of America's best new restaurants

GQ magazine has named Nick Bognar's Indo one of 16 "Best New Restaurants in America" in its May issue. GQ correspondent Brett Martin chose Indo and the other honorees after visiting 93 restaurants across 23 cities.

Martin celebrates Bognar's lamb larb (“a dish of disparate parts with almost electric intensity when they all came together”) and then writes about the chef-owner himself:

“Bognar, who is 28, clearly has a gift for flavor, as well as precocious restraint cultivated as executive chef of a high-end sushi restaurant owned by his mother — even if Indo, which ranges widely in Southeast Asian and Japanese flavors, may be meant as a release valve for his more creative impulses.”

Bognar tells Off the Menu, “Being in GQ is awesome. I mean, it's just such a cool magazine.”

GQ's list includes restaurants from such go-to dining destinations as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon.

“It's cool to represent St. Louis on there, and I think that's probably one of the biggest things,” Bognar says.