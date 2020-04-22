Grace Meat + Three introduces second walk-up window concept, Grace Backyard BBQ

Grace Meat + Three is introducing a second walk-up window with an entirely different menu from its existing walk-up operation.
Grace Backyard BBQ will feature pork ribs, pulled pork, smoked chicken and sides. A limited selection of staple items, raw meat and take-and-heat meals will also be available.
The new window, already installed, is located on the Manchester Avenue side of Grace's building at Manchester and Tower Grove avenues in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
Grace's original walk-up window on the building's Tower Grove Avenue side, which opened in October as the late-night concept Grace Chicken + Fish, will continue to serve its current menu featuring Grace's fried chicken and burger, among other dishes.
The efficiency of the original window's operations during the coronavirus pandemic led owners Rick and Elisa Lewis to open a second window instead of simply expanding Grace's takeout menu.
“The way we're clicking back there right now through our window is really smooth, and I think the pressure of trying to have the same number of cooks put out more dishes would be very tough,” Rick Lewis said. “And I didn't want to cram more cooks in a tighter space.”
Grace Backyard BBQ will use a temporary kitchen set up in Grace's dining room.
“It'll be complete with hand washing stations and three-well sinks and sanitizing stations just like a normal kitchen would,” Lewis says.
Grace Backyard BBQ will be open from 4-8 p.m. (or sold out) Thursday through Sunday at 4270 Manchester Avenue.
