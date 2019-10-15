Grace Meat + Three has launched its late-night walk-up-window concept Grace Chicken + Fish. The window is open on Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. on the Tower Grove Avenue side of Grace's building at 4270 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
Diners choose a fried main item (chicken tenders, catfish, chicken wings, shrimp or tofu) and a sauce. The sauces include the pineapple-habanero Southern Jezebel, roasted jalapeño-ranch, a Korean-style gochujang and lemon-pepper.
Sides (fries, mac & cheese, dill pickles, slaw) and hand pies (a flavor of the day) are also available.
Grace chef-owner Rick Lewis tells Off the Menu the window has drawn about 100 customers per night so far. The initial services have already prompted one format change. The restaurant is now packaging everything to go, even for diners who intend to eat outside the walk-up window.
Lewis opened Grace Meat + Three in September 2017. A two-time STL 100 honoree, the restaurant ranked No. 16 in this year's edition.