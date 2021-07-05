 Skip to main content
Grand Center hosts Taste of Grand Center restaurant event Saturday
Grand Center hosts Taste of Grand Center restaurant event Saturday

Grand Center Inc. is hosting its inaugural Taste of Grand Center this Saturday (July 10) from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Strauss Park at 3534 Washington Boulevard.

The event will feature food samples from several area restaurants: Best Steak House, Field House, Gary’s Fine Dining, Turn and Vito’s.

Also, there will be beer samples from Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. and cocktail samples from the ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel.

Farshid Etniko Duo will provide live music.

Tickets, which include a "passport" for the restaurant samples, cost $35 ($28 for Grand Center Inc. members) and are available online.

