Guerrilla Street Food permanently closing Delmar Loop, 2nd Shift locations

Guerrilla Street Food is permanently closing its location at 6120 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop, owners Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo announced Monday.

“We are grateful to the Delmar Loop community, the Wash. U. staff & students, and our fellow Loop businesses for their support these past few years,” a post on the restaurant's Facebook page states. “We are especially thankful to our hard working staff. However, this location is no longer sustainable for us.”

Guerrilla Street Food is also permanently closing its location inside 2nd Shift Brewing.

The restaurant's location at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue in Webster Groves will remain open. However, it will be temporarily closed this week.

“During this transition (period), we will be taking the opportunity to go back to our roots with Guerrilla Street Food, focusing on locally sourced, handmade, Filipino-American food that highlights (Crespo's) heritage and our mutual love for quality ingredients and skillfully made, delicious food,” the Facebook post states.