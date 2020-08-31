 Skip to main content
Guerrilla Street Food permanently closing Delmar Loop location
Guerrilla Street Food permanently closing Delmar Loop location

Guerrilla Street Food

The Flying Pig at Guerrilla Street Food on Oct. 8, 2015, in St. Louis. Photo by Christian K. Lee

 Christian K. Lee

Guerrilla Street Food is permanently closing its location at 6120 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop, owners Brian Hardesty and Joel Crespo announced Monday.

“We are grateful to the Delmar Loop community, the Wash. U. staff & students, and our fellow Loop businesses for their support these past few years,” a post on the restaurant's Facebook page states. “We are especially thankful to our hard working staff. However, this location is no longer sustainable for us.”

Guerrilla Street Food is also permanently closing its location inside 2nd Shift Brewing.

The restaurant's location at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue in Webster Groves will remain open. However, it will be temporarily closed this week.

“During this transition (period), we will be taking the opportunity to go back to our roots with Guerrilla Street Food, focusing on locally sourced, handmade, Filipino-American food that highlights (Crespo's) heritage and our mutual love for quality ingredients and skillfully made, delicious food,” the Facebook post states.

The Webster Groves Guerrilla Street Food will reopen Sept. 8. According to the Facebook post, the Guerrilla Street Food truck, which launched the concept in 2011, will also return soon.

In February, Hardesty and Crespo closed Guerrilla Street Food's original brick-and-mortar location in Tower Grove East and a location in Maryland Heights.

