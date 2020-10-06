 Skip to main content
Guerrilla Street Food reopens in Webster Groves
Guerrilla Street Food

Flying Pig at Guerrilla Street Food

 File photo

Guerrilla Street Food reopens its remaining brick-and-mortar location Tuesday at 43 South Old Orchard Road in Webster Groves. The restaurant closed temporarily at the end of August, when owners Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty announced the permanent closure of the Guerrilla Street Food storefront in the Delmar Loop and its location inside 2nd Shift Brewing.

The Guerrilla Street Food food truck, which launched Crespo and Hardesty’s concept in 2011, is slated to return to service Saturday.

Crespo and Hardesty have described the reopening as an opportunity to return to the roots of Guerrilla Street Food, which in February also closed its brick-and-mortar locations in Tower Grove East and Maryland Heights.

“We understand that over the past couple of years we grew too quickly without the proper infrastructure to continue to deliver a consistent, quality dish each time,” the restaurant posted on social media on Monday.

“It is now our goal to win back the trust in Guerrilla that we developed originally.”

Off the Menu spoke to Hardesty about the changes last month. (The Webster Groves location was originally scheduled to reopen in early September.)

“What I would like to get back to — what I think we originally were very good at and still are good at — is taking a Filipino dish that’s something that’s very traditional and then, whenever possible, having these locally, seasonally available ingredients incorporated into it that are either perfect substitutes or are the real thing,” Hardesty said.

That “Missouri flavor,” he continued, “in the way that we source our ingredients and how we prepare them (is) our contribution to that dish.”

As an example, Hardesty noted how one of Guerrilla Street Food’s signature dishes, the Flying Pig, incorporates sriracha, a sauce that is not Filipino and that the restaurant itself doesn't make.

“We're like, ‘OK, well, let's hunt down and recreate a Filipino sauce that complements our food that can replace (sriracha) and that we make ourselves,'” Hardesty said.

(In a follow-up interview Monday, Hardesty said this is still the plan for the revamped Flying Pig, though the process of rolling out menu and ingredient changes will be ongoing.)

“We want to kind of get more meticulous on technique and making sure that each dish that we put out, even though it's in this carryout container, can hang with any food that you get in any place in town, regardless of how fancy they might be,” Hardesty said.

“So we want our food to be seen in that light, but still be seen as valuable and a good option for people to take home.”

The Webster Groves Guerrilla Street Food is takeout and delivery only.

