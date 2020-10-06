Guerrilla Street Food reopens in Webster Groves

“It is now our goal to win back the trust in Guerrilla that we developed originally.”

Off the Menu spoke to Hardesty about the changes last month. (The Webster Groves location was originally scheduled to reopen in early September.)

“What I would like to get back to — what I think we originally were very good at and still are good at — is taking a Filipino dish that’s something that’s very traditional and then, whenever possible, having these locally, seasonally available ingredients incorporated into it that are either perfect substitutes or are the real thing,” Hardesty said.

That “Missouri flavor,” he continued, “in the way that we source our ingredients and how we prepare them (is) our contribution to that dish.”

As an example, Hardesty noted how one of Guerrilla Street Food’s signature dishes, the Flying Pig, incorporates sriracha, a sauce that is not Filipino and that the restaurant itself doesn't make.

“We're like, ‘OK, well, let's hunt down and recreate a Filipino sauce that complements our food that can replace (sriracha) and that we make ourselves,'” Hardesty said.