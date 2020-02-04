You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Guerrilla Street Food to close Maryland Heights, Tower Grove East locations
0 comments

Guerrilla Street Food to close Maryland Heights, Tower Grove East locations

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
Guerrilla Street Food

Guerrilla Street Food, Oct. 8, 2015, in St. Louis. Photo by Christian K. Lee

 Christian K. Lee

Guerrilla Street Food is closing its locations at 3559 Arsenal Street in Tower Grove East and 11658 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, owners Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty announced Tuesday.

In addition, Crespo and Hardesty are seeking a restaurant to take over the lease of the Guerrilla Street Food at 6120 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop.

Guerrilla Street Food will continue to operate its newly opened Webster Groves location at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue and its counter inside 2nd Shift Brewing at 1601 Sublette Avenue on the Hill.

Crespo and Hardesty also hope to return the Guerrilla Street Food food truck to service this spring.

“It's really tough,” Hardesty tells Off the Menu. “Joel and I always talk about, 'Why is this happening?' We think it's a combination of kind of overextending ourselves, and maybe we expanded too quickly.”

Also, Hardesty says, “When we expanded, our business did not expand with us. Sales were extremely disappointing.”

Guerrilla Street Food's Maryland Heights location is now closed. The Tower Grove East storefront will close after service Sunday (Feb. 9). Hardesty and Crespo said in the closing announcement they will operate the Delmar Loop location “as long as we can.”

Hardesty and Crespo launched Guerrilla Street Food as a food truck in 2011. The first brick-and-mortar location opened in Tower Grove East in 2015.

Among its many plaudits, Guerrilla Street Food is a 5-time STL 100 honoree.

“We're trying our best to save the company,” Hardesty says. “If we can pull that off, it will be a freaking miracle.”

Froeb picks the best new restaurants of 2019

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend's best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Upcoming events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports