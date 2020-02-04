Guerrilla Street Food to close Maryland Heights, Tower Grove East locations

Guerrilla Street Food is closing its locations at 3559 Arsenal Street in Tower Grove East and 11658 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights, owners Joel Crespo and Brian Hardesty announced Tuesday.

In addition, Crespo and Hardesty are seeking a restaurant to take over the lease of the Guerrilla Street Food at 6120 Delmar Boulevard in the Delmar Loop.

Guerrilla Street Food will continue to operate its newly opened Webster Groves location at 43 South Old Orchard Avenue and its counter inside 2nd Shift Brewing at 1601 Sublette Avenue on the Hill.

Crespo and Hardesty also hope to return the Guerrilla Street Food food truck to service this spring.

“It's really tough,” Hardesty tells Off the Menu. “Joel and I always talk about, 'Why is this happening?' We think it's a combination of kind of overextending ourselves, and maybe we expanded too quickly.”

Also, Hardesty says, “When we expanded, our business did not expand with us. Sales were extremely disappointing.”