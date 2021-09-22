Halloween cocktail pop-up Corpse Reviver opens Oct. 6 at Lazy Tiger

Corpse Reviver, the Halloween-themed cocktail pop-up from the duo behind Yellowbelly and Retreat Gastropub, opens Oct. 6 at Lazy Tiger at 210 North Euclid Avenue in the Central West End.

Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins debuted Corpse Reviver in 2019 in what was then Yellowbelly’s event space. The pop-up didn’t occur last year because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Howard and Wiggins transformed Yellowbelly's event space into the cocktail-focused Lazy Tiger, which opened last September.

“Since we weren’t able to do Corpse Reviver in person last year, we had an extra year to get super creative with the cocktails and make the experience even more entertaining,” Wiggins said in a press release.