Corpse Reviver, a Halloween-themed pop-up bar from the duo behind Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly, opens today (Oct. 17) at 210 North Euclid Aveune in the Central West End.
The pop-up bar runs through Nov. 2 at the Hideout, the new event space that Travis Howard and Tim Wiggins unveiled in September.
The press release announcing Corpse Reviver promises “a haunted drinking den,” though Off the Menu thinks any establishment can become a haunted drinking den if your day is going badly enough.
The pun-loving cocktail menu includes such drinks as the Boonana Daiquiri, the Oaxacan Dead and the Ghost Malone.
Corpse Reviver will donate $1 from each cocktail to the ACLU of Missouri. Seating is first-come, first-serve.
Howard and Wiggins debuted Retreat Gastropub in 2015. Yellowbelly followed last year. Both restaurants are 2019 STL 100 honorees.