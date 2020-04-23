Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse reopens for curbside pickup

Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse and Bourbon Bar reopens for curbside pickup today. The downtown west restaurant from Paul and Wendy Hamilton has been closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic March 23.
PW Pizza, another of the Hamiltons' restaurants, reopened for curbside pickup last week. Eleven Eleven Mississippi and Vin de Set remained temporarily closed.
Hamilton's Urban Steakhouse is open 5-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 2101 Chouteau Avenue. Call 314-241-2333 to order from the curbside menu.
