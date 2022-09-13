Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream announces new franchisees for St. Louis return

Big news on the birthday-party beat: New franchisees plan to return Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream to St. Louis, the national restaurant chain announced Tuesday.

The Happy Joe’s at 7918 Watson Road in Marlborough closed in August. A location remains open in St. Peters.

The new franchisees are the couple Heather and Travis Potts. Heather works in finance at Bayer; Travis is an IT professional and a U.S. Army veteran.

The Potts’ goal is to find the “perfect location” for the new Happy Joe’s in St. Louis, according to Tuesday’s announcement.

“When we heard the St. Louis location was closing, it was heartbreaking,” Heather Potts said in a statement. “Lunches with our kids after early dismissals from school, countless memories from birthday parties at Happy Joe’s — all of those traditions were gone, so we wanted to do something about it.”

Happy Joe’s aims to open the new St. Louis location in the first quarter of 2023. More on the exact address as the Post-Dispatch learns it.