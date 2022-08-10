 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream to permanently close Marlborough location

  • 0
ED SL ARCADE 2 (copy)

In a Post-Dispatch file photo from 2003, Maria Francesca, 6, got the giggles when she felt the pressure of making as many baskets as possible in the alotted time playing "Double Jam", an arcade game at Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor.

 SAM LEONE

The location of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream at 7918 Watson Road in Marlborough will close permanently after service Friday (Aug. 12). The location in St. Peters will remain open.

Happy Joe’s announced the closure Wednesday on its St. Louis Facebook page.

“We would like to thank everybody for their business over the years and look forward to serving you from our St. Peters location (905 Jungermann Road),” the post reads in part.

Within a couple of hours of the announcement, the post had drawn more than 200 comments and some 369 shares. Several commenters mentioned their memories of childhood birthday parties at the restaurant.

“I’m so sad to hear this,” wrote one. “I loved introducing my kids to this place and they love it just like I did when I was their age.”

People are also reading…

Another lamented the loss of the ham and sauerkraut pizza.

Happy Joe’s was founded by the late Minot, North Dakota, native Joe Whitty. The restaurant chain claims to have invented the taco pizza.

0 Comments

Tags

The First Course by Ian Froeb

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi mourns her 'best friend' in heartfelt tribute

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News