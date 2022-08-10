Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream to permanently close Marlborough location

The location of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream at 7918 Watson Road in Marlborough will close permanently after service Friday (Aug. 12). The location in St. Peters will remain open.

“We would like to thank everybody for their business over the years and look forward to serving you from our St. Peters location (905 Jungermann Road),” the post reads in part.

Within a couple of hours of the announcement, the post had drawn more than 200 comments and some 369 shares. Several commenters mentioned their memories of childhood birthday parties at the restaurant.

“I’m so sad to hear this,” wrote one. “I loved introducing my kids to this place and they love it just like I did when I was their age.”

Another lamented the loss of the ham and sauerkraut pizza.

Happy Joe’s was founded by the late Minot, North Dakota, native Joe Whitty. The restaurant chain claims to have invented the taco pizza.