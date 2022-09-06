Heaven Scent Bakery in O'Fallon, Mo., to close Sept. 30

Heaven Scent Bakery at 1133 Bryan Road in O’Fallon, Missouri, will permanently close after service Sept. 30, ending a 27-year run. The bakery announced the closure Sunday on social media.

“The ever rising cost of product and extremely limited workforce brought us to this decision,” the post reads in part.

“We ask that you have patience and show kindness to our staff. Some products are or will be discontinued as the month goes on. We have very limited staff and they're already working hard to get product out and provide service."

Heaven Scent’s owners were not available at the bakery Tuesday afternoon.

“Thank you for so many amazing years and your continued support,” the post concludes. “We love you.”