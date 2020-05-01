Herbie's, Kingside Diner and more restaurant reopenings

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Pandemic-closed restaurants in St. Louis take cautious steps toward returning Restaurants look to take-and-heat meals and grocery sales and adopt new safety measures in their attempts to reopen.

• Herbie's reopens today for curbside pickup at 8100 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. The menu includes both prepared foods and take-and-bake items. Herbie's is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

• The Clayton location of Herbie's sibling Kingside Diner also reopens today for curbside pickup and delivery at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue. The menu includes prepared foods, both a la carte and family-style meals, and take-and-bake items. The Clayton Kingside Diner is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. (The Central West End location of Kingside Diner has not reopened yet.)

• The barbecue restaurant Adam's Smokehouse returns today for curbside pickup and delivery at 2819 Watson Road in Clifton Heights. See Adam's website for pre-ordering instructions.