Herbie's, Kingside Diner and more restaurant reopenings
Herbie's in Clayton

Patio seating is available at Herbie's in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Restaurants that closed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic have been returning at a rapid clip. Here are the latest updates:

Herbie's reopens today for curbside pickup at 8100 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. The menu includes both prepared foods and take-and-bake items. Herbie's is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

• The Clayton location of Herbie's sibling Kingside Diner also reopens today for curbside pickup and delivery at 8025 Bonhomme Avenue. The menu includes prepared foods, both a la carte and family-style meals, and take-and-bake items. The Clayton Kingside Diner is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. (The Central West End location of Kingside Diner has not reopened yet.)

• The barbecue restaurant Adam's Smokehouse returns today for curbside pickup and delivery at 2819 Watson Road in Clifton Heights. See Adam's website for pre-ordering instructions.

• Pastaria returned April 13 featuring take-and-bake pizza and lasagna at 7734 Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton. The restaurant has now expanded its menu to include made-to-order pizza, pasta and more for phone and online ordering Wednesday-Sunday.

• Yolklore reopened its online grocery ordering earlier this week. Today, the restaurant at 8958 Watson Road in Crestwood reopens its drive-thru service and online ordering for contact-free pickup. Yoklore's regular hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.

If you would like your restaurant's reopening included in a future roundup, please email ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

If you want to add your restaurant to our list of available curbside, takeout and delivery options, you can do so with this form.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

