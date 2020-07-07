Herbie's reopens in Clayton after possible COVID-19 exposure last month

Herbie's reopens today at 8100 Maryland Avenue in Clayton. The restaurant closed June 27 after learning that a person who had dined there the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.

“After an extended break, a thorough cleaning, and a full round of staff testing, we are delighted to welcome you all back to Herbie’s (Tuesday)...” the restaurant posted on Facebook Monday.

The restaurant detailed the precautions it was taking before reopening in a June 30 Facebook post.