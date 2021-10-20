 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hi-Pointe Drive-In opens new location in Kirkwood
0 comments

Hi-Pointe Drive-In opens new location in Kirkwood

{{featured_button_text}}
Hi-Pointe Kirkwood

Hi-Pointe Drive-In has opened its third location at 951 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now open at 951 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. This is the third location for the sandwich, burger and shake restaurant, which debuted in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood in 2017 and added a downtown outpost in 2019.

In addition to the standard Hi-Pointe menu, the new Kirkwood location features an exterior pickup window for online and call-in orders. (Note: This does not operate as a traditional drive-thru lane.)

The interior includes at least one unique piece of décor, co-owner Mike Johnson tells Off the Menu.

“We put a camper inside the building,” he says. “I got a 1969 Shasta camper. It’s beautiful.”

The camper nods to what Johnson describes as the “lodge theme” of the building’s previous tenant, Honey Pit Smokehouse, which closed in June after a 3½-year run.

Hi-Pointe is not done expanding. The restaurant broke ground earlier this month on a location at 630 West Highway 50 in O'Fallon, Illinois.

Last month, Cottleville’s municipal Facebook page revealed that Hi-Pointe will open a location in the Cottleville Landing shopping center along Mid Rivers Mall Drive.

Johnson says both the O’Fallon, Illinois, and Cottleville locations of Hi-Pointe should open in about six months.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Billy Porter criticises Harry Styles's historic Vogue cover

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News