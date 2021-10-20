Hi-Pointe Drive-In opens new location in Kirkwood

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now open at 951 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood. This is the third location for the sandwich, burger and shake restaurant, which debuted in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood in 2017 and added a downtown outpost in 2019.
In addition to the standard Hi-Pointe menu, the new Kirkwood location features an exterior pickup window for online and call-in orders. (Note: This does not operate as a traditional drive-thru lane.)
The interior includes at least one unique piece of décor, co-owner Mike Johnson tells Off the Menu.
“We put a camper inside the building,” he says. “I got a 1969 Shasta camper. It’s beautiful.”
The camper nods to what Johnson describes as the “lodge theme” of the building’s previous tenant, Honey Pit Smokehouse, which closed in June after a 3½-year run.
Hi-Pointe is not done expanding. The restaurant broke ground earlier this month on a location at 630 West Highway 50 in O'Fallon, Illinois.
Last month, Cottleville’s municipal Facebook page revealed that Hi-Pointe will open a location in the Cottleville Landing shopping center along Mid Rivers Mall Drive.
Johnson says both the O’Fallon, Illinois, and Cottleville locations of Hi-Pointe should open in about six months.
