 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hi-Pointe Drive-In opens O'Fallon, Illinois, location

  • 0
Hi-Pointe Drive-In

A double-patty cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now open at 630 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. This is the fourth location of Hi-Pointe, which features smashed burgers, sandwiches, fries and shakes.

Partners Charlie Downs, Ben Hillman and Mike Johnson own the Hi-Pointe concept. Jackie Roach is the franchise owner of the O’Fallon location.

“O’Fallon is one of the fastest-growing areas in Metro East,” Roach said in a statement. “Our family calls O’Fallon home, and we want more businesses coming over to this side of the river. I’m excited to make Hi-Pointe an integral part of the community.” 

The original Hi-Pointe opened in 2017 at 1033 McCausland Avenue in the city's Hi-Pointe downtown.

The restaurant expanded in 2019 to 634 Washington Avenue downtown. Last year, it added a location at 951 South Kirkwood Avenue in Kirkwood.

“We are super stoked to be getting the (Illinois) side hi,” Johnson said in a statement.

People are also reading…

The O’Fallon Hi-Pointe is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

ACLU executive testifies Elon Musk donated $500,000 to organisation for Amber Heard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News