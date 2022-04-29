Hi-Pointe Drive-In opens O'Fallon, Illinois, location

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is now open at 630 West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. This is the fourth location of Hi-Pointe, which features smashed burgers, sandwiches, fries and shakes.

Partners Charlie Downs, Ben Hillman and Mike Johnson own the Hi-Pointe concept. Jackie Roach is the franchise owner of the O’Fallon location.

“O’Fallon is one of the fastest-growing areas in Metro East,” Roach said in a statement. “Our family calls O’Fallon home, and we want more businesses coming over to this side of the river. I’m excited to make Hi-Pointe an integral part of the community.”

The original Hi-Pointe opened in 2017 at 1033 McCausland Avenue in the city's Hi-Pointe downtown.

The restaurant expanded in 2019 to 634 Washington Avenue downtown. Last year, it added a location at 951 South Kirkwood Avenue in Kirkwood.

“We are super stoked to be getting the (Illinois) side hi,” Johnson said in a statement.

The O’Fallon Hi-Pointe is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

