Add Edwardsville to the list of metro-area municipalities getting Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations.

The local restaurant chain featuring burgers, sandwiches, shakes and Instagram-catchy specials has announced plans to open at 6147 Trace Parkway Drive, along Route 157 near such other restaurants as Doc’s Smokehouse and Blue Violet.

“We’ve been eyeing Edwardsville as the home for our next location for a few months now, (and) we believe it’s a thriving community that we’re proud to now be a part of,” co-owner Ben Hillman said in a statement.

The Edwardsville location will be Hi-Pointe’s seventh. The original Hi-Pointe opened in 2017 in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood. It has since expanded to downtown; Kirkwood; O’Fallon, Illinois; Ballwin (under the name a Little Hi); and Cottleville.

The Edwardsville Hi-Pointe aims to open by early summer.