Hi-Pointe Drive-In to open a location in Kirkwood
Hi-Pointe Drive-In

A double-patty cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion at the Hi-Pointe Drive-In, 1033 McCausland Avenue. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

Hi-Pointe Drive-In will open a location at 951 South Kirkwood Road in Kirkwood, owners Mike Johnson, Charlie Downs and Ben Hillman announced Tuesday. This will be the third Hi-Pointe, following the original in the city’s Hi-Pointe neighborhood and its downtown outpost.

Johnson tells Off the Menu he loves the Kirkwood demographic.

“And I thought Kirkwood was ready for a Hi-Pointe,” he says.

Hi-Pointe will take over the building on the northwest corner of South Kirkwood and Big Bend roads that was previously occupied by Honey Pit Smokehouse.

Honey Pit announced its closure Tuesday, ending a 3½-year run. The restaurant’s farewell post congratulated Hi-Pointe on its new location.

Diners can expect Hi-Pointe’s standard array of burgers, sandwiches, shakes and daily over-the-top, Instagram-friendly specials.

Johnson says the team is planning a quick 6-week turnaround to open by August.

“It's ready to go,” he says. “(Honey Pit) kept it in great shape.”

The new Hi-Pointe may or may not keep some of Honey Pit’s décor.

“It's like a big log cabin in there, so I'm not sure what we're gonna do,” Johnson says. “I'm probably just going to embrace it.”

Hi-Pointe debuted in January 2017 at 1033 McCausland Avenue. The downtown location followed in April 2019 at 634 Washington Avenue.

