Highway 61 Roadhouse temporarily closes in Webster Groves

Highway 61 Roadhouse & Kitchen at 34 South Old Orchard Avenue in Webster Groves has temporarily closed due to St. Louis County’s current restrictions on dine-in service during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Since inside dining is not permitted by order of the St. Louis County Executive, we have found with the colder temperatures that patio dining, carryout and curbside are not feasible,” owners Bill and Linda Kunz posted on social media Friday. “It is with much thought and a heavy heart we have decided to temporarily close after (Dec. 5).”

In a November interview with the Post-Dispatch, Bill Kunz said Highway 61 has made about 35 percent of its normal revenue this year, mainly from dine-in customers.

“Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen plans to reopen when this inside-dining ban has been lifted,” the social-media post concludes. “Stay tuned for updates. Be safe and healthy.”

