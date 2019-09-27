Hofbräuhaus in Belleville is closed this weekend for a change in management, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
"Join us for our grand re-opening," the post, a graphic, states.
The post says the reopening date will be announced "shortly."
A recorded message at Hofbräuhaus' phone number said the restaurant will be closed this weekend and promised a "bigger, better experience" when it reopens.
A reader emailed Off the Menu to say Hofbräuhaus called him today (Sept. 27) to cancel his reservation for Saturday.
The Belleville location of the famed Munich tavern opened in 2018 at 123 St. Eugene Drive.
More as Off the Menu learns it.