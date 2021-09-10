Hot chicken restaurant Southern reopens in Midtown

Southern, the Pappy’s Smokehouse offshoot featuring Nashville-style hot chicken, has reopened at 3108 Olive Street in Midtown.
Southern is currently offering online and call-in ordering for curbside pickup only.
There is limited outdoor seating where customers can eat their curbside orders, but the restaurant has not yet reopened its dining room.
Southern’s regular hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 314-531-4668.
Ian Froeb
Ian Froeb is the restaurant critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
