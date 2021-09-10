 Skip to main content
Hot chicken restaurant Southern reopens in Midtown
Southern

The exterior of Southern is guarded by a chicken at 3108 Olive Street, photographed on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Southern, the Pappy’s Smokehouse offshoot featuring Nashville-style hot chicken, has reopened at 3108 Olive Street in Midtown.

The restaurant temporarily closed last September due to the pandemic.

Southern is currently offering online and call-in ordering for curbside pickup only.

There is limited outdoor seating where customers can eat their curbside orders, but the restaurant has not yet reopened its dining room.

Southern’s regular hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 314-531-4668.

