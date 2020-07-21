You are the owner of this article.
Hotshots reopens in Maryland Heights
Hotshots reopens in Maryland Heights

hotshots dorsett

The Maryland Heights location of Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. Photo courtesy Google Maps

Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill has reopened at 12664 Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. That location of the restaurant on July 6 announced a temporary closure due to positive employee COVID-19 testing.

“All recommended health and safety protocols are being vigorously followed and our team is working very hard to bring you the Hotshots experience you love in a safe way,” the restaurant posted on Facebook Monday. “We look forward to having you join us and safely serving you moving forward.”

