House of Jollof, featuring West African cuisine, opens in Florissant

House of Jollof opened late last month at 503 Paul Avenue in Florissant. This is the first restaurant for Nana Agyeman and Nana Abena Gyapomaah-Dapaah, both of whom came to St. Louis from Ghana.

The couple met in high school, Agyeman tells Off the Menu. He moved to the area in 2001 to study computer science at Principia College. Gyapomaah-Dapaah arrived here later, after they were married.

Though House of Jollof is new, Agyeman and Gyapomaah-Dapaah have been offering catering services since 2017. (Agyeman's full-time career is in IT; Gyapomaah-Dapaah recently completed nursing school.)

Agyeman says the restaurant is a showcase for Gyapomaah-Dapaah, who comes from a family of chefs.

“Her grandma was a cook back in Ghana inside of a restaurant,” he says. “Her sister was a cook and has her own restaurant. Her mom is popular for cooking.”

Gyapomaah-Dapaah's family recipes have evolved into House of Jollof's menu. As the restaurant's name suggests, the focus of that menu is jollof, the West African dish of rice cooked in spiced tomato puree.