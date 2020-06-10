House of Jollof, featuring West African cuisine, opens in Florissant

House of Jollof opened late last month at 503 Paul Avenue in Florissant. This is the first restaurant for Nana Agyeman and Nana Abena Gyapomaah-Dapaah, both of whom came to St. Louis from Ghana.
The couple met in high school, Agyeman tells Off the Menu. He moved to the area in 2001 to study computer science at Principia College. Gyapomaah-Dapaah arrived here later, after they were married.
Though House of Jollof is new, Agyeman and Gyapomaah-Dapaah have been offering catering services since 2017. (Agyeman's full-time career is in IT; Gyapomaah-Dapaah recently completed nursing school.)
Agyeman says the restaurant is a showcase for Gyapomaah-Dapaah, who comes from a family of chefs.
“Her grandma was a cook back in Ghana inside of a restaurant,” he says. “Her sister was a cook and has her own restaurant. Her mom is popular for cooking.”
Gyapomaah-Dapaah's family recipes have evolved into House of Jollof's menu. As the restaurant's name suggests, the focus of that menu is jollof, the West African dish of rice cooked in spiced tomato puree.
“Now, the tomato puree is filled with African spices,” Agyeman says. “These spices are not hot spices, these are flavorful spices. So what you get in jollof is very, very flavorful.”
Customers choose a protein for the jollof — among the options are a boiled egg, chicken, beef, tilapia, catfish or goat, which is Agyeman's favorite — and either regular or spicy.
“With the spicy version, you're going to get the flavorful taste plus the spicy kick, so it's like a party in your mouth,” Agyeman says.
House of Jollof also offers fusion options: another protein option for jollof is cheesesteak, and you can also order jollof as a wrap in a flour or wheat tortilla. Other dishes on the menu include fried rice, waakye rice (Ghanaian rice and beans) and goat soup.
The goat soup is peppery by default; customers choose medium, hot or super hot. In Ghana, Agyeman says, goat soup is what you eat when you feel a cold coming on.
“It's hot,” he says. “You're going to sweat it all out, and the next minute you're fine.”
House of Jollof is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed Monday and Tuesday. The phone number is 314-384-9153.
