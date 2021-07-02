Ice cream sandwich pop-up Sugarwitch debuts Saturday

(Among the other options is the Kiki, with mango sorbet and a toasted coconut rice crispy, which is both vegan and gluten-free.)

Sugarwitch’s ice cream sandwiches are named after witches of lore and pop culture. More than just wordplay, it reflects Sugarwitch’s identity as a queer-owned business.

Mendelson notes the prevalence of queer witches, from the witches in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” who was inspired by drag icon Divine.

More broadly, Mendelson says, “we think of queerness as more of an expansive philosophy than just sort of a description of our sexuality.

“And so it's…a reminder to buck the norm, to not just do things the way they have been done because that's the way they have been done, and to be creative…to be really thoughtful about the way that we're relating to the people within our business and to our customers and to our sourcing and all of that.”

Also, Bass adds, “sometimes the things that are bad, like witches, you know, are just actually really good. Like, it's nice to dig in and kind of celebrate those things.”

Sugarwitch will be open from noon-6 p.m. each Saturday.

