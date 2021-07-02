Ice cream sandwich pop-up Sugarwitch debuts Saturday

Sugarwitch, a weekly pop-up featuring ice cream sandwiches, debuts Saturday (July 3) on the patio of Olio at 1634 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights.
Newlywed partners Sophie Mendelson and Martha Bass founded Sugarwitch in 2019 in Columbia, Missouri, as University of Missouri grad students. They have relocated to St. Louis so Bass can pursue a full-time job in mapping software.
“When we met each other, neither of us knew that the other one had been making ice cream for a long time,” Mendelson tells Off the Menu. “We were sort of the ice-cream people in our family and friend groups. And so then we were making it together, and that was great.”
The duo thought a pop-up would be a fun thing to try during a summer in Columbia.
“And the Columbia food scene was super supportive,” Bass says.
Selling their ice cream sandwiches at pop-ups and the farmer’s market, Bass continues, “(we) found that we really enjoyed it and really enjoyed sharing our products with folks.”
The menu for Sugarwitch’s St. Louis debut includes the Ursula, with vanilla ice cream, rainbow sprinkles and a brownie; the Sabrina, with rose ice cream and a cardamom-pistachio sandwich; and the Weird Sisters, with strawberry-sour cream ice cream, a brownie and a blondie.
(Among the other options is the Kiki, with mango sorbet and a toasted coconut rice crispy, which is both vegan and gluten-free.)
Sugarwitch’s ice cream sandwiches are named after witches of lore and pop culture. More than just wordplay, it reflects Sugarwitch’s identity as a queer-owned business.
Mendelson notes the prevalence of queer witches, from the witches in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” to Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” who was inspired by drag icon Divine.
More broadly, Mendelson says, “we think of queerness as more of an expansive philosophy than just sort of a description of our sexuality.
“And so it's…a reminder to buck the norm, to not just do things the way they have been done because that's the way they have been done, and to be creative…to be really thoughtful about the way that we're relating to the people within our business and to our customers and to our sourcing and all of that.”
Also, Bass adds, “sometimes the things that are bad, like witches, you know, are just actually really good. Like, it's nice to dig in and kind of celebrate those things.”
Sugarwitch will be open from noon-6 p.m. each Saturday.