In spite of pandemic, Savage's Logan Ely plans new restaurant, the Lucky Accomplice

The coronavirus panademic that has forced Logan Ely to close his acclaimed restaurant Savage until further notice hasn't paused his future plans.

Ely is moving ahead with a second restaurant, the Lucky Accomplice, which will open at 2501 South Jefferson Avenue in the Fox Park Neighborhood, in a shared building with Narrative Furniture.

“It's a funny time to decide to build another restaurant,” he tells Off the Menu.

For Ely, though, there wasn't much of a choice.

“We were already in a lease,” he says. “We had already started building our restaurant before (the pandemic). We'd been in here a couple months, so there's kind of no turning back.”

This is no sprawling construction site. Ely is building the Lucky Accomplice with the same two-person team — himself included — that built Savage.

“I wake up every morning and show up at the space and do construction,” he says. “I'm working. I just don't have a restaurant.”

The Lucky Accomplice will be a much more casual, neighborhood-focused restaurant than Savage, which features tasting menus of Ely's progressive cooking.

Don't expect Ely to veer from his ethos, though.

“We'll approach it pretty much the same exact way that we approach Savage,” he says. “We cook what the farmers have.”

Unlike Savage, which aside from seafood avoids animal proteins, the Lucky Accomplice will serve meat.

“Somebody would have to really convince me to put beef on the menu, but we'll definitely use pork, we'll definitely use poultry,” Ely says.