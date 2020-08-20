Indo revamps menu into new, temporary street-food concept

Since opening last year, Nick Bognar's Indo has won local acclaim and national honors for the chef's nigiri sushi, sashimi and Thai fare. Now, though, while his restaurant's dining room remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Bognar is introducing a new, temporary concept for curbside pickup and (soon) patio dining.
Indo Streetfood debuts Friday with a menu featuring such dishes as Thai sausage, chicken satay and gai tod. One big reason for the change, Bognar tells Off the Menu: he doesn't want to force dishes that weren't available for takeout before the pandemic into the takeout model.
“I'm a huge proponent for sashimi being really cold or at least the exact proper temperature,” he says. “And when we do nigiri, especially, I want to make it for you and give it to you right away. I think that (was) a huge value to what we did. So in a way I understand if people think (the same food) might be a little expensive when they're not getting that same service anymore.”
Bognar hopes the new, more casual menu will drive sales while also giving the kitchen an opportunity to develop more specials based on the street-food theme.
From the regular Indo Streetfood menu's offerings, Bognar highlights Thai sausage with lemon grass, Thai chiles and makrut lime leaves from his family's own tree paired with a “herbacious” nam jim sauce. The chicken satay features meat that has been marinated for two days served in a peanut sauce that includes the restaurant housemade red curry.
For gai tod, Thai fried chicken, Indo Streetfood is serving double-fried, coriander-seasoned wings. Khao soi is a holdover from the previous menu, and for seafood, Bognar is offering a poke bowl with a rotating featured fish, with salmon to begin.
Curbside-pickup service of the new menu begins Friday. Indo will also soon offer outdoor seating on its existing patio and on the parking lot behind the building. Service will be through a pickup window.
Regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Indo is located at 1641 Tower Grove Avenue in Botanical Heights.
