Indo revamps menu into new, temporary street-food concept

Since opening last year, Nick Bognar's Indo has won local acclaim and national honors for the chef's nigiri sushi, sashimi and Thai fare. Now, though, while his restaurant's dining room remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic, Bognar is introducing a new, temporary concept for curbside pickup and (soon) patio dining.

Indo Streetfood debuts Friday with a menu featuring such dishes as Thai sausage, chicken satay and gai tod. One big reason for the change, Bognar tells Off the Menu: he doesn't want to force dishes that weren't available for takeout before the pandemic into the takeout model.

“I'm a huge proponent for sashimi being really cold or at least the exact proper temperature,” he says. “And when we do nigiri, especially, I want to make it for you and give it to you right away. I think that (was) a huge value to what we did. So in a way I understand if people think (the same food) might be a little expensive when they're not getting that same service anymore.”