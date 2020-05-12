You are the owner of this article.
Indo's Nick Bognar named a Food & Wine 'Best New Chef'
Indo's Nick Bognar named a Food & Wine 'Best New Chef'

Nick Bognar Indo

Nick Bognar of Indo in Botanical Heights

 Photo by Ian Froeb, Post-Dispatch

Food & Wine has named Nick Bognar of Indo one of its “Best New Chefs” for 2020. Bognar is one of 10 chefs nationwide selected for the honor, which is overseen by the magazine's restaurant editor, Khushbu Shah.

At Indo, Shah writes, the food is “a testament to Bognar’s flavor-to-the-face cooking style, each dish fully loaded with punches of spicy, fishy, salty, sour, bitter, and umami flavors.”

Bognar is the fourth St. Louis chef to be named a Food & Wine “Best New Chef,” following Gerard Craft of Niche in 2008, Kevin Willmann of Farmhaus in 2011 and Michael Gallina of Vicia in 2018.

Bognar opened Indo last year in Botanical Heights. Among its accolades, this restaurant critic awarded it 4 stars and ranked it No. 3 in this year's STL 100.

Last week, GQ magazine named Indo one of the country's best new restaurants.

The “Best New Chefs” honor comes during the coronavirus pandemic, which has disrupted the restaurant industry, as Shah notes in her introduction.

These chefs, she writes, “are the people who not only will help rebuild their shattered industry, but also will eventually help it thrive in new ways — through their cooking, their resolve, and their vision for what a more equitable future in restaurants might look like.”

Indo itself reopened for curbside pickup last week after closing in late March.

