This post has been updated with additional comment.
Iron & Rye, a restaurant and bar featuring Liège-style waffles, has closed at 4353 Manchester Avenue in Forest Park Southeast's Grove district.
Developers Amy and Amrit Grill opened Iron & Rye in late June. It replaced their previous concept at that address, O'Shay's Pub.
Karie Bourgeois, marketing coordinator for the Gills' Restoration St. Louis, confirmed the closure in an email Thursday: "We appreciate and thank those that supported Iron and Rye, but yes Iron & Rye is permanently closed."
In a follow-up email Friday about future plans for the space, Bourgeois wrote, "Things are in discussions at this time but there is nothing definitive as of yet."
More as Off the Menu learns it.