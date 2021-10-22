 Skip to main content
Is your restaurant open for Thanksgiving dine-in or takeout? Let us know
Is your restaurant open for Thanksgiving dine-in or takeout? Let us know

Thanksgiving turkey
Photo by Roberto Rodriguez

Thanksgiving is a month away, which means it is time for Off the Menu’s favorite question.

St. Louis restaurants, what are your Thanksgiving plans?

If your restaurant will be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and/or will be offering takeout food for the holiday, and you would like to be included on the Post-Dispatch's annual Thanksgiving restaurants list, please email me at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

In your email, be sure to include your Thanksgiving hours and format (e.g., your regular menu, a set Thanksgiving dinner, takeout-only, ready-to-heat meals, individual desserts).

If applicable, also include the cost per person and the age range for each price. Be sure to mention any restrictions on party size for dine-in service or other COVID-related measures.

Finally, let us know whether reservations are required, recommended or unnecessary, and if there is a deadline for pre-ordering takeout.

The deadline to be included in the print edition of the list is Monday, Nov. 8. The online version of the list will be updated through Thanksgiving.

