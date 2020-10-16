Is your restaurant open for Thanksgiving? Let us know

This is the time of year when Off the Menu asks restaurants to share their Thanksgiving plans. This year? Well, as with so many other things during the coronavirus pandemic, we don’t know what to expect. In this case, we figured the best approach might be the usual one: Ask.

St. Louis restaurants, what are your Thanksgiving plans?

If your restaurant will be open on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) in some form, and you would like to be included on our annual list of those restaurants, please contact me at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

In your email, be sure to include your Thanksgiving hours and format (e.g., your regular menu, a set Thanksgiving dinner, takeout-only, ready-to-heat meals).

If applicable, also include the cost per person and the age range for each price. Be sure to mention any restrictions on party size for dine-in service or other coronavirus-related measures.

Finally, let us know whether reservations are required, recommended or unnecessary, and if there is a deadline for pre-ordering takeout.

The print edition of the list will appear in the Nov. 13 issue of Go! Magazine. The deadline to be included in the print list is Monday, Nov 9.

The online version of the list will continue to be updated through Thanksgiving.

