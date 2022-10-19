Is your restaurant open for Thanksgiving? Let us know!

St. Louis restaurants, what are your Thanksgiving plans?

If your restaurant will be open for dine-in service on Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and/or will be offering takeout food for the holiday, and you would like to be included on the Post-Dispatch's annual Thanksgiving restaurants list, please email me at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.

In your email, be sure to include your Thanksgiving hours and format (e.g., your regular menu, a set Thanksgiving dinner, takeout-only, ready-to-heat meals, individual desserts).

If applicable, also include the cost per person and the age range for each price. Finally, let us know whether reservations are required, recommended or unnecessary, and if there is a deadline for pre-ordering takeout.

The deadline to be included when we print the list in Go! Magazine is Nov. 14. The initial list will be published online in early November and updated online through Thanksgiving.