If your restaurant will be open for dinner on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), and you would like it to be included on our list of those restaurants, please contact me at ifroeb@post-dispatch.com.
In your email, be sure to include your Thanksgiving hours and the menu format (e.g., your regular menu, a set Thanksgiving dinner, a buffet).
If applicable, also include the cost per person and the age range for each price.
Finally, let us know whether reservations are required, recommended or unnecessary.
Restaurants preparing takeout meals for Thanksgiving and bars that will be open Thanksgiving (with or without food) are also welcome to submit hours.
The print edition of the list will appear in the Nov. 15 issue of Go! Magazine. The deadline to be included in the print list is Monday, Nov. 11.
The online version of the list will continue to be updated through Thanksgiving.