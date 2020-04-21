You are the owner of this article.
Is your restaurant selling groceries? Add yourself to our list
Is your restaurant selling groceries? Add yourself to our list

Several St. Louis restaurants have added retail groceries to their menu during the coronavirus pandemic: produce, meat, eggs, dairy and, yes, sometimes even toilet paper. The Post-Dispatch is compiling a list of these restaurants as a community resource.

If you would like to add your restaurant to the list, please fill out and submit this form.

The list will be published online later this week and will be updated continuously.

Concerned about COVID-19?

