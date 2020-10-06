Italian restaurant Edera opens in the Central West End

The Italian restaurant Edera opens Tuesday at 48 Maryland Plaza in the Central West End. The new venture from developers the Koplar family replaces their previous restaurant at this address, Scape American Bistro, which closed in April 2019.
Mike Randolph of Half & Half and Original J’s Tex-Mex Barbecue (as well as the late Público, Privado and Randolfi’s Italian Kitchen) is Edera’s consulting chef. Speaking to Off the Menu in early March, Randolph described Edera’s concept as approachable, recognizable fare: pizza and pasta, steaks and chops.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Edera is debuting with an abbreviated menu of pizza and pasta from Randolph and chef Erin Ortiz. The chops and seafood will follow “eventually, hopefully,” Randolph says.
Edera’s pizza features bakes in a 775-degree oven for about five minutes. The finished product, Randolph says, finds “common ground” between the Neapolitan style and a crust with a firmer structure.
“It's going to be a little bit thinner than a New York slice of pizza, kind of dressed like a Neapolitan style, but it's just going to stand up (with) a little bit of crunch left,” he says.
The selection includes a margherita pizza, the Salsiccia (pork sausage, mozzarella, kale, garlic and Calabrian chile), the Fungi (mushroom conserva, herbs and tallegio), the Mastnicola (pancetta, egg, herbs and pecorino) and the Salumi (salumi, mozzarella, tomato, oregano and Calabrian chile).
The pasta menu features bucatini pomodoro, pappardelle Bolognese, orchiette (salsiccia, kale, garlic and pecorino) and spaghetti chitarra alla gricia (pancetta, pecorino and black pepper). Edera’s general approach to pasta, Randolph says, is to execute familiar dishes in the restaurant’s own way.
“When you do simple, fundamental food, it all just comes down to how well you execute,” he says.
For now, Edera is open for takeout, curbside pickup and patio dining.
Patio dining is a hybrid service, Randolph says: “We'll have (an employee) stationed out there, and they'll have a tablet, and they'll be able to walk you through the menu and the questions and help you get ordered. We'll get you a table. And then for now we are bringing everything out in disposables.”
Edera's regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 314-361-7227.
