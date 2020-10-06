Italian restaurant Edera opens in the Central West End

The selection includes a margherita pizza, the Salsiccia (pork sausage, mozzarella, kale, garlic and Calabrian chile), the Fungi (mushroom conserva, herbs and tallegio), the Mastnicola (pancetta, egg, herbs and pecorino) and the Salumi (salumi, mozzarella, tomato, oregano and Calabrian chile).

The pasta menu features bucatini pomodoro, pappardelle Bolognese, orchiette (salsiccia, kale, garlic and pecorino) and spaghetti chitarra alla gricia (pancetta, pecorino and black pepper). Edera’s general approach to pasta, Randolph says, is to execute familiar dishes in the restaurant’s own way.

“When you do simple, fundamental food, it all just comes down to how well you execute,” he says.

For now, Edera is open for takeout, curbside pickup and patio dining.

Patio dining is a hybrid service, Randolph says: “We'll have (an employee) stationed out there, and they'll have a tablet, and they'll be able to walk you through the menu and the questions and help you get ordered. We'll get you a table. And then for now we are bringing everything out in disposables.”

Edera's regular hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 314-361-7227.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.