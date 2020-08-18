Italian restaurateur Mario Iaccarino talks Casa Don Alfonso, opening soon at the Ritz

Iaccarino's father was also an early believer in organic ingredients, cultivating them on a property near Italy's Amalfi coast.

Don Alfonso 1890 presents “Neapolitan Mediterranean cuisine made in a more elegant way, of course, and in a more modern way,” Iaccarino says. (His brother, Ernesto, is the chef.) Iaccarino describes the Casa Don Alfonso concept as the “daughter” of Don Alfonso 1890, drawing on his grandmother's recipes.

“We are going back to 100% original Neapolitan cuisine,” he says.

It is a cuisine, Iaccarino eagerly notes, with a long history and overlapping influences from around the Mediterranean — Lebanon, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco — and beyond.

“We are sons of this 5,000-(year)-long history of the Silk Road, which was bringing to the coast of the Mediterranean a huge amount of tradition, a huge amount of ingredients,” he says.

Iaccarino mentions extra-virgin olive oil, bread, chiles, spices.

“I'm talking about even the spaghetti,” he says. “Do you know that the first sign of pasta production has been found in a village in the middle of China 5,000 years ago?”