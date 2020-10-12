Izumi, featuring Japanese sandwiches, pops up in the Grove in October

You will find Izumi, St. Louis’ new Japanese restaurant concept, inside a red 1995 Subaru Sambar with working emergency lights on the roof. The microvan tops out at 50 miles per hour, owner Kurt Bellon tells Off the Menu, but it does boast all-wheel drive.

Bellon introduced Izumi at a pop-up event last week at the Forest Park Southeast restaurant Chao Baan, where he is the general manager. Izumi will return with pop-up events in and near Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district each Thursday in October.

Bellon named Izumi for the city in Japan where his mother’s family lives, and its menu draws from the fare of the konbini (convenience stores) he has visited during his travels through Japan. There, Bellon tells Off the Menu, convenience-store food does not carry the “stigma” that it often does in the United States; instead, konbini offer “high-quality, convenient" fare.