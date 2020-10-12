Izumi, featuring Japanese sandwiches, pops up in the Grove in October

You will find Izumi, St. Louis’ new Japanese restaurant concept, inside a red 1995 Subaru Sambar with working emergency lights on the roof. The microvan tops out at 50 miles per hour, owner Kurt Bellon tells Off the Menu, but it does boast all-wheel drive.
Bellon introduced Izumi at a pop-up event last week at the Forest Park Southeast restaurant Chao Baan, where he is the general manager. Izumi will return with pop-up events in and near Forest Park Southeast’s Grove district each Thursday in October.
Bellon named Izumi for the city in Japan where his mother’s family lives, and its menu draws from the fare of the konbini (convenience stores) he has visited during his travels through Japan. There, Bellon tells Off the Menu, convenience-store food does not carry the “stigma” that it often does in the United States; instead, konbini offer “high-quality, convenient" fare.
“I think that's one thing that America is kind of lagging behind,” he says. "But ... especially this year there's a lot of behavioral changes to where a lot of us have these different schedules and busy times (when) we do have to maybe just grab-and-go (something to eat), but that doesn't mean that we have to feel bad about it.”
Japanese sandwiches are the focus of Izumi’s menu, including a tonkatsu sando (panko-breaded and fried pork cutlet with Bulldog tonkatsu sauce and karashi mustard) and a tamago sando (egg salad with kewpie mayo, Kurashi mustard butter and black pepper). Bellon calls these sandwiches “classic icons,” and he did not want to put any kind of fancy spin on the recipes.
“I just really wanted to chase this memory that I have of visiting Japan and having my busy travel schedule and enjoying this really great, convenient, simple, but so delicious sandwich,” he says.
Izumi’s chicken sando, on the other hand, riffs on the fried-chicken sandwich boom in America: panko-breaded chicken with pickles, lettuce, tomato, shiso ranch and karashi mustard. The menu also features rotating special sandwiches and a regular selection of packaged Japanese snacks and beverages.
The Subaru Sambar microvan is not a mobile kitchen, and Bellon encourages diners to preorder through Izumi’s website. Orders for each Thursday pop-up open around noon the Monday before.
Izumi’s next pop-up is Thursday at Handlebar (4127 Manchester Avenue). It will be at Rockwell Beer Co. (1320 South Vandeventer Avenue) on Oct. 22 and at Just John (4112 Manchester Avenue) on Oct. 29. Bellon’s plans for Izumi beyond October are to be determined.
“I really wanted to focus on just executing these four pop-ups in October the best I can and just kind of go from there,” he says.
