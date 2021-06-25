J. Greene's Irish Pub to close June 26

J. Greene’s Irish Pub at 10017 Manchester Road in Warson Woods will close after service Saturday (June 26), the restaurant announced on Facebook.

“After eight thrilling and fulfilling years, we must sadly announce that we are closing J Greene’s Pub,” the post reads in part. “We have poured our hearts and souls into making The Pub the most welcoming and friendly gathering place in the area. All of our efforts towards this goal have been returned many, many, many times over by our customers who have become a part of our family.”

J. Greene’s opened in 2013. A call to the restaurant Friday went to a full voice mailbox.

“If you would like to stop by this last week, we would love to see you whether it is just to share a story & say good-bye, to have a quick drink or to enjoy one last lunch or dinner,” the Facebook post concludes.

