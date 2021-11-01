Jalea, a Peruvian restaurant, to open in St. Charles this winter

When the siblings were growing up, their parents would say how great it would be if St. Louis had a Peruvian restaurant, and Jalea will reflect their upbringing in a Peruvian-American home.

“We want to give them the experience of what it was like to grow up in our family, the loving family that we have,” Mimi says.

Jalea will serve both lunch and dinner. Lunch will see the influence of both Peruvian and American cuisine, Andrew says. Growing up, the siblings ate burgers, patty melts and po’ boys; these or similar dishes are common to street carts in Peru.

“So we want to have a Peruvian street burger, a Peruvian po’ boy,” Andrew says. “We're working right now on a Peruvian patty melt.”

Diners can also expect ceviche and jalea, the fried seafood dish that gives the restaurant its name. Dinner will feature more “traditional” cooking, Andrew says, with stews and roasts. One dish he mentions is carapulcra, a stew with rehydrated sun-dried potato, peanuts, smoked pork stock and pork belly, aromatics and “20 other ingredients.”

“We’re excited to bring some of Grandma’s recipes to the kitchen and to the menu,” he says.

Jalea’s bar program will feature pisco cocktails, and its TVs will showcase soccer matches.

The Cisneros siblings aim to open Jalea in December.

