 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James Beard Awards finalist list passes over St. Louis candidates

Sunset in St. Louis

The sun sets behind the Downtown skyline in St. Louis on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. At left is the America's Center convention center complex. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

St. Louis missed the cut Wednesday as the James Beard Foundation revealed the nominees for its prestigious annual awards. None of the area James Beard Award semifinalists announced in February — six chefs and one restaurant — are among this year's finalists.

Four St. Louis chefs were announced last month as semifinalists for the “Best Chef: Midwest” category: Rob Connoley of Bulrush, Craig Rivard of Little Fox, Evy Swoboda of Brasserie by Niche and Ben Welch of Botanica. (Welch is no longer Botanica’s chef.)

This year's nominees for “Best Chef: Midwest” include three chefs from Milwaukee and three from Minneapolis. The Midwest category covers restaurants in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In addition, Ben Grupe of Tempus was a semifinalist for “Emerging Chef” and Elise Mensing of Brasserie by Niche was a semifinalist for “Outstanding Pastry Chef,” both nationwide categories. Vicia was a semifinalist for two nationwide categories, “Outstanding Wine Program” and “Outstanding Bar Program.”

People are also reading…

The James Beard Awards have returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The 2020 awards were canceled before the winners could be announced. (Michael Gallina of Vicia was a nominee for “Best Chef: Midwest” that year.) No awards were held in 2021.

The 2022 awards ceremony is scheduled for June 13 in Chicago. The full list of nominees is here.

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Lourd honoured late mother Carrie Fisher with wedding gown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News